Linking the high floor to economic growth in the fiscal rule would lead to cuts, according to an internal discussion at the Treasury

The approval of the new fiscal rule could lead to a cut of up to BRL 30 billion in expenses from the 2024 Budget, according to an internal estimate by the Ministry of Finance. This would be due to changes made to the text by the Chamber, especially the link between the growth of the floor for health and education spending and the rise in the economy.

The value, however, is lower than the R$ 40 billion projected by the Ministry of Planning and Budget. On Monday (June 12, 2023), the minister Simone Tebet (MDB) said the changes would put pressure on congressional discretionary spending and amendments.

“We only have something around 4% of discretionary expenses in Brazil and these expenses involve the cost of the machine. We just can’t come to a shutdown [paralisação parcial do governo]“he declared.

The subject concerns the Treasury and was the subject of discussion between the minister Fernando Haddad (PT) and the rapporteur of the text in the Senate, Omar Aziz (PSD-AM), on the night of Tuesday (June 13). The secretary of the National Treasury, Rogério Ceron, was also summoned by Haddad to present the scenario.

According to Aziz, the economic team raised the possibility of correcting the situation through a bill. “There is a commitment that, if there is excess collection or you can adjust this resource through PLN, spend a little more based on what you collect more”said the senator in an interview with journalists.