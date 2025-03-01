The ‘International Football Board’ (IFAB), an agency responsible for preparing the rules of the game, has approved this Saturday by unanimously of the rival team and non -indirect free.

After the 139 Annual General Assembly held in Belfast, the IFAB announced the introduction of other amendments to the rules that will enter into force on July 1, such as the one relating to rule 3.10 on the captain of the team and the introduction of guidelines for all competitions that wish to apply the principle that Only the captain addresses the referee in specific situations.

“IFAB agreed that greater cooperation and communication between captains and referees, which often face verbal and/or physical disagreements when making decisions, can help instill higher levels of equity and mutual respect, Fundamental values ​​of the game, “he said in a statement.

More information, shortly.