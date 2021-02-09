In line with the official strategy aimed at recovering a portion of the lost middle class votes during 2020, the Government intends to advance before the end of the month with the treatment of the Profits bill presented this Monday by Sergio Massa and that in its first hours already garnered support from the CGT and even from the opposition of Together for Change.

On the night of this Monday, the Legal and Technical secretary had not yet confirmed the inclusion of the project in the agenda of extraordinary sessions that expires at the end of the month, despite the fact that from the Casa Rosada they leaked that Alberto’s roadmap Fernández designed himself along that line.

“The Government is going to include it in extraordinary, as a backup. Technically, I don’t know if we get to treat it (at the venue) before February 28“, they assured this newspaper from the environment of the president of the Chamber of Deputies, who had already agreed on the project in mid-January together with the President and Minister Martín Guzmán in a meeting at the Chapadmalal residence, in the middle of one of the Fernández’s summer trips.

Martín Guzmán and Alberto Fernández, at the virtual summit of G-20 leaders.

Then the AFIP intervened. And last week it was closed at lunch shared by the head of state, Santiago Cafiero, Eduardo “Wado” from Pedro, Máximo Kirchner and Massa.

The text, as anticipated Clarion this Monday, it establishes that workers in a dependency relationship, from the public and private sectors, who earn up to $ 150,000 per month of gross income stop paying Earnings, as well as retirees and pensioners who earn up to eight minimum salaries, currently about $ 152,280. If sanctioned, more than 1,200,000 workers and retirees will no longer be affected by the tax. A universe more than relevant at the beginning of the electoral campaign.

“This project addresses an axis of the electoral proposal of the ruling coalition, and responds to a constant demand from this organization“The CGT supported as soon as the ruling party presented the initiative. The labor union is involved in the full wage discussion. The Trade Union Front, led by Pablo Moyano, from Truckers, and Mario Manrique, from SMATA, also congratulated the Government.

This Thursday, the Front of All and Together for Change will meet again in the lower house after more than a month of inactivity. At midmorning, before the start of the session called by Máximo Kirchner for the treatment on tables of four projects without rispidences, the main legislators of the ruling party and the opposition must agree in Parliamentary Labor on the protocol of sessions to which JXC did not adhere in the middle of the last month and expires this Friday.

According to parliamentary sources, in that meeting the calendar of the treatment in commissions of the project could be politically agreed. “The idea is to treat it in commission before the end of the month“, they trusted from the block of the FDT in Deputies.

The paradox is that there is so much o more trouble in the opposition than in the ruling party: From the JXC deadlock they stressed to this newspaper that they intend to get the half-sanction “as soon as possible” so that the Government does not pass the project through public opinion on the eve of the start of the campaign. In fact, Elisa Carrió rushed to support the initiative: “We accompany”, he warned from his Twitter account.

From this Monday at noon, Luis Pastori and Alejandro Cacace, from the UCR, and Luciano Laspina, from the PRO, were doomed to study the fine print of the text. “We are doing an analysis of what was presented and adding something. But we are going to support because we agree with expanding the base,” added one of the leaders of the opposition interblock.

Until this late Monday, however, there was no defined strategy. What’s more: the issue was not included in the menu of the virtual meeting of the national table made up of the main figures of the PRO, the UCR and the Civic Coalition, and which had the presence of Mauricio Macri, connected from Qatar. They had only just heard about the presentation from the media. There were also no active conversations with his colleagues from the ruling party.

Elisa Carrió endorsed the changes.

In JXC they also wanted to incorporate freelancers and monotributistas, who are not covered by the official text. From the massismo, they abounded, they work in these hours in a project in that sense. Although strictly speaking, the Executive presented at the end of last year a monotax law that proposes a scheme to update the category caps, which was included in the extraordinary agenda and was never discussed.