Club América is not going through its best football moment at present, after a disappointing participation in League Cup 2023the team led by andre jardine He has not had the best performance in the Apertura 2023 tournament and they hope to take regularity.
Despite the multiple casualties with which they have collected in the first games of the second half, a team with a squad as vast and powerful as that of the Eagles cannot afford to leave many points along the way.
Due to the inconsistencies of the team, the Brazilian coach is considering making some changes to the starting eleven for the match this Saturday, August 26, when the Águilas host Club León on matchday 6.
One of the changes that, according to information from the journalist from TUDN, Gibran Araigeintends to carry out the South American strategist is in the central defense and would replace emilio lara by Ramon Juarez.
In this way, the cream-blue youth squad would begin to receive more opportunities to compete for a place in the eleven.
Ramon Juarez The 22-year-old is a Azulcrema youth squad player, he has been loaned twice to Puebla and Atlético de San Luis, where he has received shots in the First Division, with the Águilas he has barely played 16 games and in this tournament he has not seen activity.
