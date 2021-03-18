Within the framework of Square Enix Presents which was held in the second half of March 2021, a new installment in the series was revealed in a more formal way Life is Strange.

The game in question will have the name Life is Strange: True Colors and it will feature an entirely new story and characters that the audience is sure to immediately empathize with.

Life is Strange follow the story of Alex Cheng, a girl who has a power that she considers to be a curse. What is it about? It is something unusual; can feel, absorb and manipulate the feelings of others.

As always, mystery and investigation are what revolves around Life is Strange and at the end of the day you will have to solve the secret behind the death of the brother of Alex, which indicates that it was not by accident.

Although we can tell you that with the presentation you can see that True colors is true to the series, we can also see that there are many new features that will surely make the gaming experience much more intense and entertaining for fans of Life is Strange.

Will Life is Strange: True Color be episodes?

The series of Life is Strange has always been characterized by focusing on the theme of feelings and the history of Alex Cheng will not be the exception. She returns to her village and will have to deal with more than one problem, mainly with the death of her brother.

On the other hand, you will have an important space for exploration, a detail that fans enjoy more and that this time will be much deeper, keeping proportions. Also, we will have space for love and romance, since Alex You will have two interests, one with a boy and one with a girl. The options are for you.

Now, a detail that we must not lose sight of is that Deck Nine, the developer of True colors has taken great care in the presentation of the game and its animations, which were captured with motion capture devices.

The cherry on the cake is that Life is Strange: True Colors It will be a different game in the aspect that it will come out in a single package that will contain all the chapters. That is, you will be able to play it with the same structure that accompanies the franchise since it came out, but, you will no longer have to wait.

Life is Strange: True Colors It will be released on September 10 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Stadia and PC.

