Corona vaccinations, new rules for food, salary increases and surprising news for Mayo fans: In Germany there will be many innovations again in April 2021.

In addition, the major Kraft Heinz company is launching three new sauces.

Frankfurt – Also in the April A lot is changing again for the citizens in Germany. The most important role for many plays the planned one Corona vaccinationwhich will soon no longer only take place in the vaccination centers.

But there are also some changes in the consumer sector April before. An upper limit then prohibits that in the EU sale certain fried or buttery products. Furthermore, many can Workers in April about more money look forward to the account. The group is also planning Heinz three new product variations that have it all.

Changes in April 2021 – Corona vaccination at the family doctor should start

To Easter should it finally start. Because then the general practitioners in Germany should cover the whole area with the Corona vaccinations can begin. But the quantities seem to be manageable. Health Minister Jens Spahn told the dpa: “With the quantities that we expect in the first weeks of April (…) it will be possible to start with about one vaccination consultation per week in the general practitioner’s practice”.

A lot will change for consumers in April and Mayo fans in particular can look forward to it. (Archive image) © Dirk Waem / Imago

In Hesse can post vaccination Easter on April 6th* begin. Prime Minister Volker Bouffier said in a press conference that the Vaccinations in general practitioners’ practices in Hessen* Must be planned carefully.

Changes in April 2021 – New upper limits regulate items such as chips products

From April 2, 2021, an ordinance will come into force that specifies food more regulated. We are talking about such products that are industrially manufactured more than two grams per 100 grams Trans fats contain. Only those articles may then be sold that do not exceed the limit value. These are unsaturated fatty acids that are produced in industry when vegetable oils are partially hardened. “A high intake is detrimental to the health because the ‘bad’ LDL cholesterol in the blood rises and the ‘good’ HDL cholesterol falls. This increases the risk of cardiovascular diseases, ”explains the Federal Center for Nutrition. Animal products like milk and fleshthat contain trans fats are exempt from the regulation.

Foods that contain trans fatty acids:

margarine

Deep fried products

Baked goods such as croissants and donuts

Confectionery and snacks such as chips and popcorn

Changes in April 2021 – Some employees can look forward to a higher salary

The 2.3 million employees in Civil Service can turn off April on more money look forward to the account. In the third round of collective bargaining, which took place in 2020, wage increases were resolved. Accordingly, employees get the table wages increased by 1.4 percent and at least 50 euros. A further increase of 1.8 percent will take place on April 1, 2022. According to the Federal Ministry of the Interior, Building and Home Affairs, interns and apprentices will also be paid 50 euros more per month from April.

This wage result is also transferred to federal civil servants. As the Federal Ministry of the Interior announced, there will also be 1.4 percent more salary for this group of people from April 2021. Members of the are excluded from the increases Federal government, Federal ministers and state secretaries as well as presidents of the highest federal courts.

Changes in April 2021: Large group Kraft Heinz is launching three new products

Fans of the Company Heinz, which sells the well-known ketchup, among other things, can be pleased. Because from April a new product is supposed to come onto the market. As stated in a message in the specialist information service for food “yumda”, three are plant-based Mayo variants find their place in the range. A vegan mayonnaise in a spicy form with garlic, a classic and a variant with a chilli note. Egg is of course not contained in any of the three products. (Sophia Lother) * fnp.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.

