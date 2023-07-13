from the newsroomi

7/12/2023 – 4:27 pm

the greed of center by the presidency of Box has generated reactions in several sectors. Entities representing bank employees, civil construction entrepreneurs and housing movement organizations have already publicly demonstrated against the departure of Rita Serrano. It would not be different among financial market professionals.

According to analysts, a change in the presidency of the largest Brazilian bank would represent a delay in the evolution verified in the government’s economic management. Research released by Wednesday this Wednesday, the 12th, points out that in the market, the minister’s positive assessment Fernando Haddad, to whom Serrano reports, rose from 26% to 65%. The government’s positive assessment Lulacompared to the survey conducted in May, went from 2% to 20%.

This supposed “honeymoon” of the market under Haddad’s management will be put to the test with the possible change of command in the Bank. One fact stands out: it would be the fourth change in presidency in just one year, something never seen before in an institution of Caixa’s size and reach.

According to a source close to the bank, “all the restructuring that has been carried out at Caixa would be paralyzed. Unlike private institutions, Caixa has internal governance processes that oblige, for example, that its executives go through a selection process that can take months, and this paralysis would harm the bank’s performance”.

Caixa’s solidity had already been put at risk after allegations of sexual harassment against the former president, Pedro Guimarães, and with the use of credit lines with an evident electoral bias: the payroll loan from Auxílio Brasil consumed R$ 7.6 billion , and the Microfinance program more than R$ 3 billion.

POSITIVE BALANCE

Since taking over Caixa, Rita Serrano has prioritized actions that have contributed to resuming the staff’s motivation, interrupting programs that would put accounts at risk, such as those mentioned above, and applying a modernizing management model, maintaining the tradition of being the main promoter of social actions, without giving up financial and fiscal responsibility.

The balance sheet for the first half, which will be released in the next few days, should show, in numbers, the efficiency of this restructuring.

"Perhaps Rita's big mistake was behaving like a manager and not giving in to the onslaught of politicians who see in Caixa the possibility of accommodating sponsors, using resources for little or nothing republican purposes and preventing the inspection of bodies linked to the institution, such as the Lotteries, where recent accusations even involved a direct advisor to the President of the Chamber. Caixa should not serve as a bargaining chip in the Lula government, and putting Centrão in his presidency would be the equivalent of sending the fox to guard the henhouse", concludes the source.
























