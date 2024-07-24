What Lunin did last season with Real Madrid was much more than expected, the goalkeeper took the place left by Courtois after his injury and his performance was key to the team from the capital of Spain securing the double of the league and Champions League. Despite this, the Ukrainian was not at all happy with Ancelotti after he was removed from the starting line-up for the UEFA tournament final, which he had earned with great success and which has the goalkeeper on the verge of leaving the squad.
Sport reports that Madrid have grown tired of waiting for Lunin. The club offered him a contract extension weeks ago and the goalkeeper has not responded as he is still considering whether the best thing for his career is to continue as Courtois’ second-in-command or whether it is best to step aside. If the Merengues do not receive a response by the end of this week, they will put Andriy up for sale, considering that his contract ends next summer.
Such is the position of the Merengues, that the source affirms that the team from the capital of Spain is open to beginning negotiations to sign Kepa with Chelsea, who they value as the best replacement for Lunin in the squad and who for his part is one hundred percent willing to accept the role as Courtois’s substitute. Unless there is a surprise, everything indicates that there will be changes in the Merengue goal.
