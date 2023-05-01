The main change is the creation of the Energy Transition board; Maurício Tolmasquim will command

The changes in the board of Petrobras, approved by the Board of Directors, will come into effect from this Monday (May 1, 2023). The new form of organization was approved at a meeting held on Wednesday (26.Apr.2023). Here’s the full of the press release (83 KB).

The main change is the creation of the Energy Transition board – anticipated by the Power360 still in January. The former president of EPE (Empresa de Pesquisa Energética) and professor at UFRJ (Federal University of Rio de Janeiro), Maurício Tolmasquim, was nominated and approved by the board to head the new portfolio.

Petrobras said the nomination was “submitted to internal corporate governance procedures, including the respective analyzes of compliance and integrity necessary for the company’s succession process, which included the appreciation of the People Committee and, then, deliberation of the Board of Directors“. Here’s the full of the press release (90 KB).

Tolmasquim will take over the natural gas business and activities related to renewable energy and decarbonization. The creation of the board was inspired by the organizational structures of the oil companies BP and TotalEnergies.

Petrobras also changed the name of some boards and extinguished the Institutional Relationship and Sustainability board. Here are the changes:

Production Development Board is now called Engineering, Technology and Innovation Board ;

; Refining, Gas and Energy Board will be Board of Industrial Processes and Products ;

; Commercialization and Logistics Board will be Logistics, Commercialization and Markets Board ;

; Institutional Relationship and Sustainability Board will be extinguished. In its place, Petrobras created the Corporate Affairs Board.

The state-owned company will maintain the Exploration and Production and Governance and Compliance departments. The changes will take effect from May 1. read the announcement from the state-owned company (83 KB).