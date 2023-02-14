Home page World

Does the weather cooperate? From Thursday (Weiberfastnacht) there will be less sun. © Julian Stratenschulte / dpa

The weather in Germany will continue to be spring-like in the coming days – but the situation will change on Thursday, right at the start of the carnival season.

Munich / Offenbach – The weather in Germany remains warm like spring: The high-pressure area “Feuka” ensures calm, especially mild weather during the day until at least the middle of the new week. According to the weather forecast, the west and south in particular can look forward to pleasant temperatures.

“If there is little wind movement, there is then a daily cat-and-mouse game with fog and high fog vs. sunshine,” said meteorologist Simon Trippler from the German Weather Service (DWD) on Sunday in his weather forecast for Germany in Offenbach. “According to the weather models, the north and north-east could turn out to be losers, while the centre, west and south should be on the winning side,” Trippler said, according to the statement.

Weather in Germany: In the foothills of the Alps, at higher altitudes and in the southwest and west, it will be sunny for longer

The maximum temperatures in Germany are usually a mild 5 to 10 degrees. According to the DWD weather forecast, it will be a little warmer along the Rhine and a little colder in regions with high fog. In the nights, the meteorologists expect minus temperatures except in the far north – but there is no great danger of frost.

The trend continues in the new week: After a foggy start to the day, it will be mostly clear on Monday, but in some regions it will remain foggy-cloudy or overcast throughout the day. Especially in the foothills of the Alps, at higher altitudes and in the southwest and west, it will be sunny for longer. The maximum temperatures are between 5 and 10 degrees, with longer sunshine 12 degrees are possible in the west.

Weather in Germany: The weather conditions will change on Thursday (Weiberfastnacht).

The alternation of sun and fog will also continue on Tuesday and Wednesday. It will remain foggy, partly cloudy all day or overcast on Tuesday in lowlands and especially in central and north-eastern Germany. Otherwise it is often cheerful. At high altitudes, in large parts of North Rhine-Westphalia and on the edge of the Alps, it will be sunny all day long. The temperatures reach a maximum of 5 to 12 degrees. Similarly on Wednesday: In parts of NRW and at higher altitudes, people can look forward to the sun all day long. More clouds are possible near the coast, but it will remain dry. The maximum values ​​are between 5 and 10 degrees, with longer sunshine around 12 degrees.

The end of the interplay marks Thursday: Around the afternoon there is a change in the weather: “Then from the north-west, low-lying foothills with clouds, rain and more wind penetrate Germany and bring more variety again, but no onset of winter,” said DWD meteorologist Trippler. Rather, it will be even milder, with often double-digit maximum temperatures. “It remains to be seen whether the low pressure areas will also spoil the mood for the carnival crowd at the climax of the street carnival. Perhaps even the high pressure will return in time,” explained Trippler. (cgsc with dpa)