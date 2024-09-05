The weakness of the Mexican peso has changed the travel habits of tourists, the Despegar company acknowledged.

Santiago Elijovich, Despegar’s country manager in Mexico, said that while the peso was strong against other currencies, long-haul flights were being purchased, mainly to Europe and Japan, something that changed with the currency’s depreciation.

“Growth in the purchase of long-haul international trips has slowed down a bit, but other more affordable destinations are appearing, such as the Dominican Republic, which has a very good cost-benefit ratio, and nearby cities in the United States such as Las Vegas and New York. “Obviously, domestic tourism also replaces in some way those travelers who traveled internationally,” said Elijovich in an exclusive interview on Tuesday.

He added that Mexico represents 22 percent of Despegar’s sales, which operate in 19 Latin American countries.

He said that the company prioritizes alliances that allow it to serve new markets. He highlighted that it has just signed an alliance with Elektra, with which it will begin to install sales points for travel packages inside its stores.