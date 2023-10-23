Monday, October 23, 2023, 12:46



Autumn is accompanied every year by a time change that many do not like, but there is no escape. It is necessary to adjust the daylight hours to enter the winter time of 2023 and for the sun to rise earlier, but as a consequence and a great argument of those who are against this time variation, it also falls earlier.

And the thing is that in the early hours of Saturday the 28th to Sunday the 29th of October it will be time to adjust the clocks, although less and less since many of the devices do it automatically, and at three in the morning it will be two o’clock again. In this way, it also seeks to save electrical energy by adapting the day to natural light, at least that is the objective because various studies question whether this is really the case.

This winter time will remain until March 31, 2024, at which time we will change the time again to return to summer time. It should be remembered that the time change is regulated by a European directive and that the Official State Gazette must publish a five-year plan of the planned time changes.

An eternal debate



The time change brings about a debate every year for those who are for and against the time variation. A debate that has not remained in the streets is that in 2018 the European Union began the path to end the mandatory winter time change and that it would only be done by states that wish to do so. In principle, this new regulation was going to come into effect in 2021 but it was paralyzed by the coronavirus health crisis and at the moment there is no progress in this regard. Therefore, one more year it will be time to return to winter time at the end of the month of October and the early hours of this Saturday to Sunday at three o’clock will once again be two o’clock.