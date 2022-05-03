Move to the NFL



German football pro Dabo signs Indianapolis Colts



Marcel Dabo.

Indianapolis The Reutlingen football player Marcel Dabo has been signed by the Indianapolis Colts. The 23-year-old was selected on Tuesday through the international talent development program, the NFL announced.







“Thank you to everyone who has been part of my journey. The work is only just beginning,” he wrote on Instagram. In the draft of the North American professional league NFL, in which the clubs could decide on talents in seven rounds, Dabo had not yet found a club. Last season he played for the Stuttgart Surge in the then newly founded European League of Football (ELF).

With the Colts, Dabo meets Bernhard Raimann, who was the first Austrian to be drawn in the NFL draft. Indianapolis selected the 24-year-old offensive player in the third round in 77th place.

