Paris – After a long legal battle, the project for the construction of the third tallest building in Paris finally enters the operational phase.

The Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) group has awarded the Belgian contractor Besix the construction of the Triangle tour, a 180 meter high skyscraper designed by architects Herzog & De Meuron.

The mixed-use tower will cost 670 million euros and will be located in the 15th Arrondissement, in the southwest of the French capital. It will have an area of ​​91,400 m2 spread over 42 floors. It will be the third tallest building in the city, behind the Montparnasse Tower and the Eiffel Tower.

When completed in 2026, the skyscraper will house offices, a convention center, a health club, a cultural center, a nursery, a hotel and a restaurant.

The terraces of the Tour Triangle

The building has been designed to comply with Breeam Excellent (minimum) and HQE Exceptional environmental certifications, as well as the Effinergie label. To achieve these standards, the tower will be equipped with geothermal systems, a district heating network and energy and heat recovery systems, as well as a bioclimatic facade and 1,000 square meters of photovoltaic panels.

The project aims to use at least 50% concrete with reduced CO2 emissions and facades in recycled aluminum.

Besix said the project will create 5,000 direct and indirect jobs.