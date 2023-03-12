Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has commissioned an electronic petition with more than 25,000 supporting signatures to be studied that suggests officially changing the name of “Russia” to “Muscovy” and replacing the terms “Russian” with “Muscovite” and “Russian Federation”. by “Moscow Federation”.

The author of the petition maintains that “The historical name of Russia is Muscovy”, as reported today by the Unian agency.

“This name was used in European and some Asian languages. On many historical maps from the 16th to 19th centuries, which were made in Europe before and after the change of the name of the Moscow kingdom to the All-Russian Empire, it also this name appears,” the petition states.

The author also points out that “Russia has existed for only 301 years, since October 22, 1721, when Tsar Peter I of Moscow proclaimed the Muscovite kingdom ‘Russian Empire’.”

Zelensky indicated that “the issue raised in the petition requires a thorough examination, both at the level of the historical and cultural context and taking into account the possible international legal consequences.”

The Ukrainian president added that He has commissioned his Prime Minister, Denys Shmyhal, to resolve this issue together with scientific institutions.

The idea of ​​changing the name of the Russian Federation to Muscovy is not new in Ukraine. Already in 2019, Nikita Poturaev, Zelensky’s political adviser, made a proposal along these lines and later, the journalist Ayder Muzhdabayev stated that changing the name of Russia to Muscovy would have historical grounds.

EFE