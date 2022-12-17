Orbelín Pineda risked a lot to fulfill his dream of playing on the Old Continent. The talented midfielder left behind a comfortable position at Cruz Azul and ruled out offers in Liga MX to try his luck in Spain’s first division and sign up as a free agent with Celta Vigo. The footballer from Guerrero was not contemplated by Eduardo Coudet when he arrived at the Galician team and had to look for a new opportunity.
The ‘Maguito’ had to find a new squad, since after an ultimatum from Gerardo Martino, if he did not have minutes, he would not attend the World Cup in Qatar 2022 with the Mexican National Team. Pineda found an option to play for AEK Athens, under the command of an old acquaintance: Matías Almeyda. In the Greek squad, the Mexican medium found regularity and earned his place with El Tri in the World Cup.
‘Tata’ Martino barely considered him for one match, the third in the group stage against Saudi Arabia. Pineda played in the middle of the field along with Luis Chávez and Edson Álvarez. The AEK Athens player had a more than acceptable game, he was dynamic and with arrival and made more than one wonder why he had not played more minutes in the tournament.
His presentation at the World Cup would have generated the interest of major league teams. According to a report by Marca, the footballer who emerged from Gallos Blancos de Querétaro is being targeted by teams from the Eredivisie and Serie A. Although these squads were not revealed, Pineda’s style of play would have been liked in the Netherlands and Italy.
Orbelín Pineda’s letter still belongs to Celta de Vigo and will continue on loan for another six months with Almeyda’s team. Once this loan expires, the Galician board of directors will make a decision: will they give the Mexican footballer a new opportunity in LaLiga or will he have a new destination in Europe?
