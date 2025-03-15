There is still time for spring, but in Spain many expect the Change of time. With the progress of March, winter loses strength, lengthening the days and shortening the nights, which helps adapt the working day to natural light.

This measure It is done twice a yearon the occasion of the entrance of the autumn months and the arrival of the spring station. Spain is not the only place in the globe that has accepted this tradition, which has been followed for years throughout the European Union with the aim of increasing the Electricity Energy Savings and take advantage of natural sunlight.

But what day is the new time change in Spain? Will we have to advance the watches or delay them for an hour to adapt our schedule to the hottest months?

When the time changes in Spain: this is the date

The summer schedule will arrive in Spain, as every year, on the last Sunday of March, allowing us to earn more hours of light a day. It will be during the early morning that goes from Saturday, March 29 to Sunday, March 30, 2025 When we will have to advance the clock one hour; that is to say, At 02.00 in the morning it will be 03.00 hours In our country.









This change to summer schedule also occurs in the Canary Islands, although it will occur an hour before: at 01.00 it will be 02.00 hours.

Why does the change of time in Spain take place?

This time change is established, not only in Spain, but in the rest of the countries of the European Union, where it is carried out twice a year to Adjust the working day at light hours natural. The objective of this measure is to contribute with energy savings.

However, this measure has been marked by the controversy for years, generating numerous debates in the European Parliament. It is this institution that regulates the change of time in all countries of the European Union, according to the Directive 2000/84/EC of the European Parliament and the Councilof January 19, 2001, although not all of them agree.

In 2019, the European agency agreed Eliminate time change In the Member States, after verifying that it was the desire of most of its citizens. However, there are still no details of this agreement between the affected countries, which has forced delay this time change. Institutions blame this delay to problems that have generated issues such as Brexit, Pandemia and Ukraine War.

At the moment, it seems that Spain will continue to delay and advance the clock for the next four years. This is reflected in the Official State Gazette (BOE), which published in 2022 the date of time changes that will occur until 2026.

When does summer start in 2025?

Although the winter schedule ends this last Sunday of March, the truth is that we will have to wait several months for the summer of 2025 to start in Spain. The station will enter into force in the northern hemisphere next June 22 at 22.42 hours (Official peninsular time), according to calculations of the National Astronomical Observatory.