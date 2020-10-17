Our author wishes to take part in the election for the CDU chairmanship – it’s about her future. Why not vote for the Chancellor directly?

I have never before developed strong feelings when asked who will take over the chairmanship of the CDU. Why also? Personnel issues in organizations that I have aloof from may interest me – but I usually don’t have any passion. I also don’t share the excitement when power issues are decided at Springer or Daimler. To my own surprise, however, this year the CDU chairmanship is different.

When I watch the contest for the post, I feel a bit like watching the US election campaign. Whether Donald Trump or Joe Biden win the election has a direct impact on my life – the chances of combating the climate crisis is one of many keywords – but I am still not allowed to have a say. I can only go to that reason from other people hope in the case: the US population.

It is similar now with the question of who will be the CDU chairman. If all polling institutes are not wrong and the moon falls from the sky at the same time, then the Union will appoint the next Chancellor. Sorry, Ms. Baerbock, sorry, Mr. Scholz. The decision about the top leadership of the Christian Democrats is an important setting.

The Union will provide the Chancellor

Wasn’t it often any different in the past? Right. But at that time the fundamental differences between the various parties were so great that the question of who chaired a group that one would not vote anyway seemed comparatively insignificant.

It is not new that these differences have largely disappeared. Does anyone remember who in Berlin sold a large part of the public housing stock to financial investors? Exactly, it was a red and red Senate. So much for that.

For a long time I was firmly convinced that history is not written by individuals, but that it is rather power relationships and social developments that change relationships. Often as a result of new inventions such as the steam engine. Perhaps this view is not wrong either. But if – as is currently the case – a system, namely capitalism, is or appears to be unchallenged: then individual people gain in importance after all. Even if it is only to turn the individual screws.

I don’t care if Trump or Biden wins the US election. I am also not indifferent to who will be the next Chancellor in Germany. And at least in this country I would like to have a say in it. I think that is the least I can expect from a democracy.

The consequence? Perhaps it would be time to think about direct election of a Federal Chancellor. Yes, yes, yes: I know that this is difficult within our system, I also know the dangers that such a fundamental one Change in the right to vote holds in itself. But there is no need to always talk about dangers. You can also talk about opportunities.

For example, about the fact that such a duel – or for me: six-way fight – would lead more people to no longer lump “all politicians” together, but to consider specifically who they trust more and who less. In connection with Corona, we have all got used to it anyway, regardless of the party to which the responsible parties belong. What speaks against transferring this newly practiced attitude to other areas of politics? Little, I think.