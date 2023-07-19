Wednesday, July 19, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Change of the Church | The church is ethically paralyzed, says the researcher and wonders about the contradiction between the church’s words and actions

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 19, 2023
in World Europe
0
Change of the Church | The church is ethically paralyzed, says the researcher and wonders about the contradiction between the church’s words and actions

The church strives for consensus by silencing critical voices, claims docent and church activist Sari Roman-Lagerspetz. The culture of discussion that stifles him helps conservatives take over the church.

Sari Roman-Lagerspetz believes that even arguing is love of neighbor. In his opinion, good can also be done with criticism and even arguing. Picture: Ville Maali / HS

Uusi Gay night would be the best thing that could happen to the church, says Sari Roman-Lagerspetz. The TV program seen in 2010 was full of critical public discussion about the church, and that is exactly what the church needs from him. Otherwise, nothing changes in the institution.

#Change #Church #church #ethically #paralyzed #researcher #wonders #contradiction #churchs #words #actions

See also  Foreign Policy | Sanna Marin meets the Prime Minister of Sweden in Stockholm, live broadcast at 15:45
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
‘The rise of populism constitutes a risk for democracy’: Von der Leyen

'The rise of populism constitutes a risk for democracy': Von der Leyen

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result