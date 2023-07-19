Change of the Church | The church is ethically paralyzed, says the researcher and wonders about the contradiction between the church’s words and actions

The church strives for consensus by silencing critical voices, claims docent and church activist Sari Roman-Lagerspetz. The culture of discussion that stifles him helps conservatives take over the church.

Sari Roman-Lagerspetz believes that even arguing is love of neighbor. In his opinion, good can also be done with criticism and even arguing.

Uusi Gay night would be the best thing that could happen to the church, says Sari Roman-Lagerspetz. The TV program seen in 2010 was full of critical public discussion about the church, and that is exactly what the church needs from him. Otherwise, nothing changes in the institution.