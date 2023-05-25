Change of seasons | Early spring can throw forest plants out of sync around the world

When the spring of the trees comes early, at least in America, there is a threat of a lack of light.

In spring especially in the groves of southwestern Finland, e.g. anemones and sedges bloom profusely even before the leaves emerge.

The same can be seen in deciduous forests of the temperate zone on all continents, when the species of the forest floor that bloom briefly crave the light of spring.

Many spring flowers condense their growth into 3–5 weeks. Will their hair get messed up as the climate warms and the leaves break out on the trees earlier and earlier?

In Europe and East Asia, the problem is unlikely to arise at least this century, a recent study is comforting.

On the other hand, in eastern North America, the spring of the trees contributes to the shortening of the lightest growth period on the forest floor.

Continents the surprising difference emerged when US, German and Chinese researchers looked at the flowering and leafing times of museum specimens collected over the past 120 years or so.

The difference is due to the trees’ different sensitivity to spring warming, they report in the journal Nature Communications. American trees are more eager to open their mouse ears than Eurasian.

Flower suffers from shade quickly.

So far, spring flowering has been advanced by an average of three days on all continents, when the average temperature in March–April has risen by one degree.

In roughly the same way, the emergence of tree leaves has come earlier – except in the eastern parts of North America, it’s even less than a day faster.

Nowadays there is usually a week or two between the beginning of flowering and mouse ears. By the end of the century, based on climate calculations, the time may remain the same in Europe on average, and in East Asia it may even be kept for a couple of days.

Instead, North America can expect a reduction of a few days.

From Kävätkukka’s point of view, the change may sound insignificant. However, the loss of one day without shade can mean a cut of up to four percent of the flower’s annual growth, the researchers point out.

Scientists present two reasons for the sensitivity of American trees. In trees, the buds can be expected to feel the air temperature better than the underground buds of flowers.

You should also be sensitive to heat in eastern North America, where the annual spring conditions vary more than on other continents.

Published in Science in Nature 3/2023