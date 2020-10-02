The TV duel between US President Donald Trump and challenger Joe Biden causes a stir. The rules are to be changed before the other upcoming debates.

and Downright sank into chaos. Now the concept is to be adapted for the upcoming election campaign events.

Moderator Chris Wallace is “sad” about the debate, the Trump team is responding criticism.

Update from October 1, 9.41 p.m.: Absolutely chaotic conditions in the first TV debate between US President Donald Trump and challenger Joe Biden. Still, the public official is against planned Changes to the concept of TV duels. “Why should I allow the Debate Commission to change the rules for the second and third debates when I won easily last time?” Wrote Trump on Twitter. During the debate on Tuesday, Republican Trump was his Democratic challenger Biden, but also moderator Chris Wallace again and again interrupted the word.

Why would I allow the Debate Commission to change the rules for the second and third Debates when I easily won last time? – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 1, 2020

The spokesman for Trump’s campaign team, Tim Murtaugh, is also against changes. “President Trump was the dominant force and now Joe Biden is trying to handle the umpires. They should not move the goalposts in the middle of the game and change the rules, ”he shared. Traditionally, the rules are discussed with the campaign teams before the debates.

US election campaign 2020: After TV chaos with Trump and Biden – presenter announces new rules

Original article from October 1st: Washington – The first televised debate between President Donald Trump and his challenger Joe Biden made for plenty to talk about. In the aftermath, too, the memorable chaos event, which above all revealed the people as the big losers, continued to sit up and take notice.

So Biden described the president’s appearance as “Embarrassment for the country”. Trump declared himself the winner of the first of three debates. You won “effortlessly”. But that’s not all: as the organizer announced, the concept of the duels is to be changed. On November 3rd the US election 2020 instead of.

US election 2020: TV duel sinks into chaos – now the concept is to be adjusted

The first of the three TV duels between Donald Trump and Joe Biden was dominated by chaos and personal attacks. The mood? At least poisoned. Trump in particular fell to his opponent Biden, but also Presenter Chris Wallace repeatedly into the word. The tenor of the American press, however, is more than clear: “Trump bulldozes through the debate” or “The worst debate in memory”. Even the Trump camp raged after the TV duel.

Now the organizers have announced changes to the Concept of TV duels on. The process made it clear that “the format of the remaining debates needs additional structure to ensure a regular discussion of the topics,” she said Presidential Debate Committee With. Joe Biden had expressed the hope that in the future only the speaker’s microphone would be switched on. Donald Trump’s campaign team, however, criticized the plans and accused the commission of changing “the rules in the middle of the game”.

TV duel between Trump and Biden: presenter Wallace “just sad”

Chris Wallace, Moderator of the debate and the conservative broadcaster Fox News, however, expressed disappointment with the course. With a more orderly process it could have been “a much more useful evening”, as he did on Wednesday against the “New York Times” said. “I’m just sad how last night turned out,” said Wallace.

Regarding Trump Interruptions He added that he did not realize “that this would be the President’s strategy, not just for the start of the debate, but for the whole debate. In the meantime, he thought: “I’m a professional. I’ve never been through anything like this. “ He felt “desperation” when he asked the candidates to take fewer interruptions. Finally, he got to the point: “I would never have dreamed that it would get out of hand like that.”

Trump and Biden: rules should be changed – just turn off microphones?

Two more duels are in for October 15th Miami (Florida) and on October 22nd in Nashville, Tennessee planned. How exactly the rules of the debate will be changed is not yet known. However, Chris Wallace spoke out against proposals to allow the moderators to turn off the microphones for the candidates in the next duels.

“In practice, even if his microphone had been turned off, the President could still have interrupted,” he said. Wallace advised the moderators of the next debate Steve Scully from the transmitter C-Span and Kristen Welker from NBC, to a faster response than he did. “I didn’t have that warning,” said Wallace. (dpa / mbr).

