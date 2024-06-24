While the 4t cooks a change of regime for convert to the country in “people’s republic“, he government of CdMx does his bit vulgarity to implement a “anthem” that blurs the identity of the capital.

Without the usual martiality in this type of songs because this one “distances itself from war themes” (according to the Secretary of Culture, Claudia Curiel), what was presented last week It’s full of nonsense and not only exalts the “mystical warrior” but also praises the “flowery war” that the Tenochcas waged against the Tlaxcalans with the sinister purpose of taking prisoners to take out their hearts and skin them in the Templo Mayor.

Without structure, music is an amalgam of melodic ideas that, without making bridges, jump from one form to another. It’s a pozole formats with a mix of instruments that are intended to sound pre-Hispanic but mixed with those of a modern symphony orchestra. Result?: pure stridency.

Hymns represent a concept, a way of organization, a sense of belonging, a way of perceiving an identity and a culture, but the lyrics of this “anthem” spreads a hilarious conceptual confusion:

It was intended “poetically” to praise only the indigenous root of the metropolis falsifying 700 years of history because it only refers to the first and only 196 years of Tenochtitlan without alluding to anything from the 300 of the colonial era or the 214 that have passed since Independence.

Read to believe:

Mexico City, magic mirror, you carry the navel of the moon in your name. Streets, snakes, channels of fire, air, asphalt. Blood circulation, perpetual movement.

Mexico City, lucid mirror, cosmic fence, mystical warrior, horizontal precipice. Turquoise, precious water, stone prickly pear, divine cactus. Nocturnal, latent dream, blind seer, miracle city.

Shout, shout, upright eagle. Burnt water, flowery war. Fly, fly, follow your directions. Four roads cross the center. She twists, stoops, seeking her harmony.

Mexico City, lucid mirror, cosmic fence, mystical warrior, horizontal precipice.

Chaos, chaos, chaos, chaos is your harmony. Order, order, overflowing order. Feathered serpent on the second floor, duplicated.

You encompass all the colors of the cosmos. As long as the world lasts, the fame and glory of Méshico, Tenochtitlán, Mexico City will not end.

Pearly of foolishness:

Doesn’t everything that circulates move? There are no intelligent, insightful or sagacious mirrors; the cosmos cannot be enclosed; There are no “horizontal cliffs” nor can dreams be hidden.

With the “burnt water” thing, could they say steam? Is chaotic really harmonious? “Order and progress” the Porfiriato sought and its overflow caused the Revolution.

And Quetzalcóatl at the service of the fourth transformation climbing to your “second floor”?

It would have been less painful to martial verses from My City, San Juan de Letrán and First Street of La Soledad, by Jaime López, Guadalupe Trigo and Sergio Esquivel, than to boast of a fiasco. That is: No mommy blue…

