In the Left Party, the cards are being reshuffled: after the announcement of the previous dual leadership’s withdrawal, new heads are needed. Two women are talking.

The chairmen of the party Die Linke, Katja Kipping and Bernd Riexinger, resign.

The resignation was planned earlier. However, has been postponed due to the coronavirus.

Now the search for leadership for the left begins.

Update from September 4th: The Hessian left parliamentary group leader Janine Wissler wants to run for the federal chairmanship of her party. “I thought for a long time about whether I should run for chairman of the party at the coming party congress and I came to the conclusion that I want to do that,” said Wissler on Friday in Frankfurt am Main. The decision will be discussed with the Hessian regional association because this support is important to her for the candidacy.

The current ones Left bosses Katja Kipping and Bernd Riexinger had announced that they would not run again in the autumn. Wissler has already been traded as a possible successor. The Thuringian parliamentary group leader Susanne Hennig-Wellsow is also considered a possible successor. She has not yet commented on a candidacy.

Left: Change of power at the top – Kipping and Riexinger no longer run

First report: Berlin – Left chairmen Katja Kipping and Bernd Riexinger explain their withdrawal from the party leadership at a joint press conference this Monday. The two announced on Friday evening and Saturday that they would not run for another term in office. At their party congress in Erfurt from October 30th to November 1st, the left now has to reposition itself. A dual leadership with two women also seems possible: Janine Wissler and Susanne Hennig-Wellsow.

The Left: Chairmen Kippinger and Riexinger announce their resignation

Left parliamentary group leader Dietmar Bartsch called the withdrawal “a sovereign decision by the two chairmen in good time before the party congress”. In view of the challenges in Germany and Europe, the Left Party has “a special responsibility to make a convincing content, strategic and personal offer for the next year,” he told the newspapers of the Funke media group. Whether his party will seek participation in the government after the federal election is “not the central question” – among other things, party figurehead Gregor Gysi had recently expressed himself accordingly. Bartsch did not want to get involved in the top candidacy.

Kipping told the daily “taz” (Monday) that she had already made the decision to withdraw in March. “Then Corona thwarted our plans. In this situation it would have been irresponsible to initiate a follow-up discussion. ”But she wanted to run again in Dresden for a direct mandate in the Bundestag.

The Left: The search for leadership begins – there are promising candidates

At their party congress in Erfurt from October 30th to November 1st, the left now has to reposition itself. A dual leadership with two women also seems possible: The parliamentary group leaders from Hesse and Thuringia, Janine Wissler and Susanne Hennig-Wellsow, are considered promising candidates. But other names are also under discussion. It is unclear how quickly the wings sort themselves. The two-day retreat of the parliamentary group, which begins on Thursday, is an important milestone.

The withdrawal of the top duo comes as no surprise. According to the statutes, no party office should be held for more than eight years. Kipping (now 42) and Riexinger (64) took over the party leadership in 2012. At that time, the left was on the verge of splitting after an unprecedented power struggle between competing wings. Riexinger prevailed against today’s parliamentary group leader Dietmar Bartsch.

Dear @b_riexingerThat we could always rely on each other in 8 years of party leadership was fortunate and certainly not a matter of course. You are not only a gifted cook, but also an outstanding leftist. Thank you! https://t.co/u0TpF0IFQ9 – Katja Kipping (@katjakipping) August 29, 2020

Among the trade unionists from Baden-Württemberg and the Slavist from Saxony, the left came to 8.6 and 9.2 percent in the federal elections in 2013 and 2017. Today it is between 6 and 9 percent in the polls. Kipping in particular remained controversial as the party leader. She fought hard arguments with the left party Sahra Wagenknecht, who has since resigned as leader of the parliamentary group and has been replaced by Amira Mohamed Ali. (dpa)

