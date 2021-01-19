The outgoing US President Donald Trump defended the balance sheet of his term in office in his farewell speech – and called for prayer for the upcoming government. Trump has not yet congratulated Biden on his victory.

Washington is like a fortress shortly before Joe Biden’s inauguration. The military is preparing for rioting. For Donald Trump, it’s the last day in the White House. Trump wants to give pardons in his last hours.

Donald Trump Change of power in the USA Trump wants to “pray” for the success of the new administration – he does not mention Biden

E.A day before his term in office is over, US President Donald Trump has a Farewell speech wished success to the nation’s future government of his successor Joe Biden. “This week we are introducing a new government into office and praying for its success to keep America safe and prosperous,” Trump said in a video message from the White House released on Tuesday (local time).

“We wish them all the best and we also want them to be lucky.” Trump praised his work as president and said to the new administration: “The world respects us again. Please do not lose this respect. “

“Together with millions of hard-working patriots in this country, we have built the largest political movement in our country’s history,” said Trump. “It was about ‘America First’ because we all wanted to make America great again.” He added, “Now that I am preparing to hand over power to a new government on Wednesday lunchtime, I want you to know, that the movement that we have started is only just beginning. “

The Democrat Joe Biden – whom the Republican Trump never mentioned by name in his 20-minute speech – will be sworn in on Wednesday afternoon (local time) in Washington. Trump has announced that he will be staying away from the ceremony. He is the first President since Andrew Johnson in 1869 to fail to attend his successor’s inauguration ceremony at the Capitol. Trump had tried for weeks with extremely questionable methods to overturn Biden’s victory in the November 3rd election.

Trump’s resistance to his defeat culminated just under two weeks ago when violent supporters of the elected president stormed the Capitol. Trump had previously incited his supporters at a rally. In his video message, Trump said: “Political violence is an attack on everything we as Americans value. It can never be tolerated. “

Trump said his administration exceeded its goals. “We did what we came here to do – and much more.” His administration has restored America’s strength at home and abroad. “We have revived our alliances and brought the nations of the world together to confront China like never before.”

In fact, relations with traditional allies like Germany are heavily strained after Trump’s tenure. The president started a trade war with the EU. Trump had also threatened the US to withdraw from NATO.