FromSven Hauberg close

Thailand has a prime minister. In the background, however, the military is likely to continue to have a say – as well as a man who only left his exile on Tuesday and was immediately arrested.

Munich – These are turbulent times that Thailand is currently experiencing. Thais had to wait more than three months after the May elections before parliament finally agreed on real estate magnate Srettha Thavisin as the new prime minister on Tuesday. This was preceded by weeks of uncertainty and protests, because someone else had actually won the election. But more on that later.

How turbulent times are in Thailand can be seen from the fact that three men landed in quick succession at the two international airports in the capital Bangkok could shape for years to come.

First, Vacharaesorn Vivacharawongse flew into Bangkok at the beginning of August, followed a short time later by his brother Chakriwat. The two men, 42 and 40 years old, are two of the five sons of Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn, who left Thailand almost 30 years ago and had to give up their royal titles as princes. Thailand’s monarch is 71 years old, and it is unclear who will one day succeed him to the throne. The most likely candidate, Vajiralongkorn’s 44-year-old daughter Princess Bajrakitiyabha, is in a coma after collapsing late last year. Observers therefore believe that the two returned sons now want to position themselves as possible candidates for the Thai throne.

Especially Vacharaesorn are given chances. In any case, the New York lawyer was royally charitable shortly after his arrival and visited a center for disadvantaged children, which attracted media attention.

Thailand: Former Prime Minister Thaksin leaves his exile – and is arrested in Bangkok

Shortly after the two ex-princes, who left the country a few days later, power factor number three landed in Bangkok this Tuesday: Thaksin Shinawatra, billionaire businessman, former prime minister and – next to the king – probably the most dazzling figure in Thai politics. Thaskin also went into exile in 2006 after the military put him out of office. He has only been seen in his home country once since then. Well, after arriving in a private jet at Don Mueang airport, he was promptly arrested and taken to Bangkok’s Remand prison.

Theoretically, Thaksin has to be behind bars for eight years. He has been accused of corruption and abuse of power in three cases. But because Thaksin is already 74 years old, he could be released much earlier – in Thailand, older prisoners can apply for a pardon from the king or for a suspended sentence. Thaksin ruled Thailand from 2001 to 2006, before his daughter Yingluck Shinawatra took over. After only three years, she was also forced out of office and eventually went into exile. In the background, however, the Shinawatras continued to determine Thai politics. Srettha Thavisin, the prime minister elected on Tuesday, is also a Shinawatra man.

Thailand’s election winner Pita: From beacon of hope to loser

Srettha ran for the Pheu Thai party, a vehicle of the Shinawatra clan led by Thaksin’s daughter, Paetongtarn Shinawatra. Pheu Thai finished second in May’s general election with nearly 29 percent of the vote, 10 percentage points behind the winner, the progressive party Move Forward. Their candidate Pita Limjaroenrat then tried to form a government, but ultimately failed due to resistance from Thailand’s generals, who have ruled the country once again since a coup in 2014.

In a first vote in mid-July, the military-ruled Senate rejected Pita’s seven-party coalition, and a second attempt to run for Thailand’s 30th prime minister later blocked Thailand’s constitutional court. Pita had angered parts of the establishment loyal to the king with his plan, which is particularly popular with young voters, to reform Thailand’s strict lese-majeste legislation.

After it became clear that Pita no longer had a chance of becoming prime minister, one of his partners renounced him – the Pheu Thai party of the Shinawatras suddenly refused to support the election winner and forged their own alliance. Pheu Thai, along with 10 other parties, including two with military ties (thought to be unthinkable before the election), now elected Srettha to office. The 60-year-old former head of a real estate giant is now prime minister of a party that has many supporters, especially in rural areas in the north and north-east of the country – the so-called red shirts – and promised in the run-up to the formation of the government not to touch the controversial lese-majeste paragraph .

Thaksin and the military: Old elites remain in power in Thailand

Due to the government participation of the two parties loyal to the military, the generals are likely to continue to get involved in Thai politics. Above all, Thaksin Shinawatra is likely to remain a power factor. Thaksin, who once caused an economic upswing with his reforms dubbed “Thaksinomic”, is just as much a thorn in the side of many loyal Thais as election winner Pita – they consider him a corrupt and unprincipled capitalist (Thaksin himself once called himself, not without Proudly, Thailand’s first “CEO Prime Minister”).

In any case, Thaksin is unlikely to have returned to Thailand after years in exile to spend the rest of his life behind bars. At the latest when he is released from prison in the not too distant future, the gray eminence of Thai politics should once again play the political role that he sees as his own anyway: as a man who controls the fortunes of the 72 million country steers – from the background or at the forefront.