DThe acting Prime Minister of Poland, Mateusz Morawiecki, lost the vote of confidence in the House of Representatives on Monday. 266 MPs voted against him, only 190 supported him. This means that the government of the national conservative PiS has been voted out.

Gerhard Gnauck Political correspondent for Poland, Ukraine, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania based in Warsaw.

It was then expected that parliament would elect the previous opposition leader Donald Tusk as the new head of government. On Tuesday, Tusk wanted to present his ministers and his government program in the next step. According to Tusk, the future center-left coalition he formed has already distributed the positions.

Accordingly, Radosław Sikorski should become foreign minister, as he was in the previous Tusk government from 2007 to 2014. Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, head of the PSL farmers' party, takes over the defense department. The economist Andrzej Domański, new to parliament, becomes finance minister.

The coalition partners have announced changes in many areas. Coalition circles said, referring to the PiS's anti-German campaign: “We will end the Cold War with Germany and no longer demonize our neighbors.”