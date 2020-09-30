Kuwait’s new emir is sworn in. Sheikh Nawaf is likely to continue his deceased half-brother’s course aimed at compensating.

CAIRO taz | There was hardly anyone in the Arab world to whom the term elder statesman fit better than the emir of Kuwait, who died on Tuesday, September 30, at the age of 91. Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmed al-Sabah had led his oil-rich Gulf emirate since 2006. He had previously been the country’s foreign minister for half a century. When he took up the post of top diplomat in 1963, Konrad Adenauer was still in the Chancellery in Germany. One reason why Sheikh Sabah is also known as the “Dean of Arab Diplomacy”.

With his successor, now sworn in as an emir, his 83-year-old half-brother and previous Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmed al-Sabah, no major breaks are to be expected. At least when it comes to regional politics, that’s a good thing. Because Kuwait is a country that in the middle of the conflict-ridden Gulf region is always trying to find a balance. The Kuwait people learned this trade exactly 30 years ago, when Iraqi troops attacked their country, triggering the Gulf War of 1990/91, including the US military operation.

After the liberation of Kuwait, the leadership of the country used great diplomatic skills to improve relations with the Arab countries that had sided with Saddam Hussein – a feeling that has remained with the Kuwaiti to this day. In the current dispute between Saudi Arabia and the Gulf emirate of Qatar, which de facto ended the unity of the Gulf Cooperation Council, the Kuwait people acted as mediators from the start. In the direction of Iran, too, they did not join the hostile rhetoric of their neighbors and kept their diplomatic channels to Tehran open.

The country did not allow itself to be drawn into the wars of the region, such as the Yemen War. In this respect, the Emir of Kuwait always acted as a counterweight to the hotheads in the region, the Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman and his Crown Prince colleague in the Emirates, Muhammad bin Zayed, who are not only the architects of the Yemen War, the greatest of the UN man-made humanitarian catastrophe. Unlike the Emirates, for example, Kuwait is not involved in other conflicts in the Arab region, such as Libya.

A parliament with a say

Domestically, Kuwait, like its Gulf neighbors, is governed autocratically. With an elected parliament and a government appointed by the emir, the country is a kind of political hybrid. Parliamentarians often make life difficult for the government with parliamentary questions, calling them to account and thereby triggering lively public debates. But when the going gets tough, Sheikh Sabah never had a problem making use of his constitutional rights and dissolving parliament. Nonetheless, there is no other Gulf state where the discussion is as controversial as in Kuwait.

That is also one of the reasons why it is unlikely that the country will jump on the bandwagon set in motion by US President Donald Trump in the foreseeable future, and how the Emirates and Bahrain will establish diplomatic relations with Israel. Kuwait, home to 4.8 million people, including 3.4 million foreign labor migrants, has one of the largest Palestinian communities in the region and both the late Emir and Sheikh Nawaf come from a generation that has seen every phase of the Israeli-Arab conflict since 1948 and feels close to the Palestinians. So one should at least first wait and see how the big neighbor Saudi Arabia behaves.