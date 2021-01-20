The outgoing American President Donald Trump defended his government balance sheet in his farewell speech. In a video address on Tuesday, the Republican claimed numerous successes in domestic, economic and foreign policy: “We have restored American strength at home – and American leadership abroad.” At the same time, Trump called for prayer for the government of his successor Joe Biden without mentioning the Democrats by name.

“Together with millions of hard-working patriots across the country, we have built the greatest political movement in the history of this country,” said Trump in the nearly 20-minute speech recorded in the White House. “We have also built the greatest economy in the history of the world.”

No new wars

The United States would be “respected” again in the world, assured Trump, whose term of office ends on Wednesday afternoon. “I am particularly proud to be the first president in decades who has not started new wars.”

The most controversial president of the past few decades also described his fight against the corona pandemic as a great success – on the day on which the number of corona deaths in the United States exceeded the threshold of 400,000. Trump particularly emphasized the rapid development of vaccines.

In his speech, the outgoing president called on citizens to “pray” for the success of his successor’s administration: “This week we will institute a new government and pray for its success in maintaining America’s security and prosperity.”

The right-wing populist has not clearly admitted his defeat in the presidential election from November 3rd until today and has not congratulated Biden on his victory. Rather, Trump had denounced alleged election fraud for weeks without evidence and tried to overturn the election result.

Storm on the Capitol

Radical Trump supporters then stormed Congress on January 6th to prevent Biden’s election victory from being confirmed. Trump had previously called on his supporters to march on the Capitol in an inflammatory speech and is therefore held jointly responsible for the violence. The House of Representatives initiated impeachment proceedings against Trump a week ago for “inciting riot”.

In his farewell speech, Trump condemned the storming of the Capitol. “Political violence is an attack on everything we as Americans value. It can never be tolerated. “Addressing his supporters, Trump continued:” The movement that we have started is only the beginning. “

Trump will not attend Biden’s swearing-in on Wednesday, but will fly to his Mar-a-Lago estate in the state of Florida before the ceremony. He is the first president in more than 150 years to avoid the inauguration of his successor.

