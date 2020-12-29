D.he father of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange is hoping for a pardon for his son by the future American President Joe Biden. John Shipton told the German press agency on Tuesday. On January 4th, a court in London is due to rule on the American extradition request for Assange.

Although the 76-year-old father is convinced that his son’s defense lawyers have the better arguments, he still fears defeat in court. The reason for this is above all the “arbitrary and malicious” treatment of his son in the proceedings. He did not get enough opportunity to communicate with his lawyers during the negotiations.

“Deprived of basic rights”

According to the UN Special Rapporteur on Torture, Nils Melzer, Assange’s fate could be in Biden’s hands. He expected the first instance to grant the extradition request, unless the future president signals that he wants a different outcome, Melzer told Deutsche Welle.

The UN expert does not see the process in London as a fair trial. “What we see is that the British are systematically depriving Julian Assange of his fundamental rights to prepare his defense, to have access to his lawyers and to legal documents,” said Melzer.

The American judiciary accuses the native Australian Assange of stealing and publishing secret material from American military operations in Iraq and Afghanistan together with the whistleblower Chelsea Manning – who was then still a man and was called Bradley Manning. The 49-year-old put the lives of informants at risk, so the allegation. His supporters, however, see Assange as an investigative journalist who has brought war crimes to light. For years Assange had evaded arrest by escaping to the Ecuadorian embassy in London. In America, if convicted, he faces a prison sentence of up to 175 years.