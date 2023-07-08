Atlético de Madrid fans are eager to find out the details of the upcoming season and, in particular, the numbers that their players will wear. After the presentation of the new club shield, expectation has been generated around the changes and the decisions regarding the numbers they will wear on their shirts.
What number will Antoine Griezmann wear during the next campaign?
One of the most outstanding unknowns is what number Antoine Griezmann will use during the next season. After his return to Atlético de Madrid, the French striker has been wearing the number eight, but it has been confirmed that for the following season he will return to his iconic number seven. This decision will certainly excite fans as Griezmann has made his mark with that number in the past and it is expected that he will continue to deliver his talent and goals with the same passion and determination.
What historic Atlético de Madrid players have worn the same number?
Likewise, it is interesting to remember the historic players who have worn the number seven at Atlético de Madrid. Figures like the legendary Luis Aragonés, symbol of the mattress identity, and the Uruguayan Diego Forlán, architect of the Europa League conquest, have left an unforgettable legacy with that number on their back. Now, Antoine Griezmann will seek to follow in the footsteps of these illustrious players and leave his own mark on the club’s history.
Without further ado, it’s time to unveil the Atlético de Madrid numbers for the 2023/24 season. Each number represents a position on the field and a responsibility within the team. Below, we present the list of Atlético de Madrid player numbers for the next campaign, which will undoubtedly generate great expectations among the fans of the rojiblanco team.
- IVO GRIBIC
- JOSEMA GIMENEZ
- CÉSAR AZPILICUETA
- CAGLAR SÖYÜNCÜ
- RODRIGO DE PAUL
- KOKE
- ANTOINE GRIEZMANN
- MEMPHIS DEPAY
- ANGEL CORREA
- THOMAS LEMAR
- JAN OBLAK
- MARCOS LLORENTE
- STEFAN SAVIC
- Nahuel Molina
- SAUL ÑÍGUEZ
- JAVI GALAN
- ALVARO MORATA
- AXEL WITSEL
- YANNICK CARRASCO
- BEAUTIFUL MARIO
- REINILDO
- PABLO BARRIOS
