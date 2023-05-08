CONVINCED that this is the first step in preparing the squads for the next season, the directors of the Mexican ARCO Mexican League of the Pacific they continue to present their new pilots in the so-called dead season.

TOUCHED THE TURN Mazatlan Deer, which will premiere the pilot in the figure of former pitcher Luis Carlos Rivera, who will take the place of Sergio Omar Gastélum. The patience of the porteños with the Obregonense ended quickly, who failed in his attempt to lead the porteños to the scepter. Rivera suffered the same fate with the Yaquis of the old Cajeme.

HE JOINS new team managers, Mexicali with Roberto Vizcarra -returns-, debut as a strategist of former major league Alfredo Amezaga with Tomateros de Culiacán by Benjamín Gil. Vinicio Castilla returns to lead the team, now with Sultanes de Monterrey, to replace Gerardo Álvarez.

GIL VELÁZQUEZ starts with Jalisco charros by Roberto Vizcarra. The Cañeros de Mochis champions were left adrift when their monarch manager Joe Moreno left them, who decided to stay in his land to lead in Venezuela. The emeralds settled with the Dominican laureate Félix Fermín, who will have this great challenge of keeping the greens in the foreground.

THIS MONDAY there will be a party in the journalistic union, with the inauguration of the IX campaign of the Softball League Media, in the edition, Gilberto “Tito” Escobar, whose framework will be the Olympic stadium of Parque Culiacán, under the promotion of the Association of Sports Writers of Sinaloa. It all starts at 7:30 p.m.

The board of directors of the circuit headed by Fausto Castaños contemplates an attractive ceremony, which will be embellished with the presence of government and municipal authorities and special guests. The program includes awards for the best of the previous campaign, individually and collectively, as well as special recognition for this season’s honoree, Gilberto “Tito” Escobar, and the PV-20 Foundation, for the support provided to the journalistic organization Acrodesin. Our colleague, known as the Pharaoh, has an extensive record of services after 21 years of work as a manager, promoter, player and sports journalist in various press, radio, television and digital media. The participating teams are Tardes de Beisbol -four-time champion-, Noticieristas -runner-up-, Strikeout, Kron Films, Satellite Online and the debut of Editorial 11 Ríos. Rest this year HR Sports.

After the inauguration, the play ball of the first simultaneous day will be sung in the two stadiums of Parque Culiacán -before 87- and another in the Libertad neighborhood.

