formula 1
The Italian team and Leclerc thank the Spaniard, who receives a warm welcome at Williams, while they wait for Hamilton
It is January 1 and in Formula 1 the agreements established during the 2024 season become official. It is the change of life, already in a regulated commitment, that the drivers experience. In F1 contracts are defined by years, and not by seasons,…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Change #life #Carlos #Sainz #Williams #Hamilton #Ferrari
Leave a Reply