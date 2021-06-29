The Democratic Party’s proposal against shirt changes in Parliament does not appeal to Carlo Calenda. The leader of Action ‘wand’ in fact the leader dem Enrico Letta on Twitter after the secretary’s new ‘twitter’ on the subject.





“It was in the program with which I was elected Pd Secretary 100 days ago. Now we present our reform project which, in compliance with Article 67 of the Constitution, aims to stop the transformative drift of a Parliament that has already seen in this Legislature 200 (!) Changes of shirt “, wrote Letta on Twitter this morning.

Calenda’s reply is ready: “Enrico, I love you. But you are no longer in Paris teaching. The politics of the largest Italian progressive party cannot be entirely centered on symbolic flags without any possibility of fulfillment and submission to the 5S. Dal vote for sixteen year olds for this stuff here, “comments the leader of Action.

Calenda continues on twitter, always addressing the Pd secretary: “The times for mammograms have doubled, the checks for oncological visits as well. The level of education of the average Italians is among the worst in the EU. And so on … Do one thing, instead of trying to say something left at all costs, say something understandable. Otherwise it will be really difficult to collaborate and you will be left alone with Grillo, Casaleggio and Conte (perhaps) “.

The proposal of the Pd

Deputies must join the group corresponding to the party or political movement under whose symbol they were elected. During the legislature, the deputies cannot join another group or the mixed group. If they leave their group, they become ‘non-attached deputies’. The only exception is in cases of splits. These in summary are the points of the anti-parliamentary Pd proposal presented yesterday by Andrea Giorgis, Emanuele Fiano, Dario Parrini with the group leaders Simona Malpezzi and Debora Serracchiani and the dem secretary.

“A blow must be given to parliamentary transformism, in this way democracy is strengthened. The logic of transformism that humiliates our democratic life must be blocked”, Letta said, speaking of a “sick democracy” in which 7 governments have followed one another in 10 years and which “in this legislature” sees “the greatest number of shirt changes”. By now, Parrini observes, “the Mixed group is more numerous than ours …”.

To bring about a change of line on transformation “there is a great opportunity which is the reform of parliamentary regulations”, underlines Letta. In fact, there is the dem proposal on changes of jersey, within the initiative on the regulation signed by Giorgis, Serracchiani, Fiano, Ceccanti. “We are proposing some important innovations – explained Letta – which serve to avoid the closure of the Parliament towards the citizens. The heart of this proposal, keeping alive the provision of Article 67 of the Constitution, is that we want to stop this a practice that has made this Parliament of ours “an institution” to which citizens look with disheartened eyes, they no longer even know which group a member of parliament belongs to … “.

Hence the measures proposed by the Democratic Party within the reform of parliamentary regulations. In essence, it is forbidden to change groups during the legislature. There is only one exception: splits. But, it is specified, “new groups can only arise if made up of deputies from a single parliamentary group (in a minimum number), who represent an organized force in the country”.

And if a deputy leaves the group with which he was elected to Parliament, he cannot join another, he becomes a ‘non-member of some group’. “As for the parliamentarian who leaves the group to which he belongs, it is not possible, according to our proposal, to join another group”, explains Giorgis, hoping for a “broad sharing” also relaunched by Serracchiani: “I think it was a collective effort valuable. We hope there will be a broad sharing of parliamentary groups. This is our contribution to start an effective discussion with the other parliamentary groups “.

Malpezzi adds: “They will tell us that there is more to think about, but to ensure that citizens have greater strength and that the measures can have a more immediate impact on people’s lives, reform of the regulations is needed”. While Fiano recalls how the fight against defugeeism was one of the points of Letta’s speech when he was elected secretary: “In his speech in which he asked the party assembly to vote, he put the battle against defugeeism at the center of his own action. Today we complete the address that Enrico Letta had given about 100 days ago “.