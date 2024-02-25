The Celestial Machine of the Argentine coach Martin Anselmi It was finally stopped this weekend when it fell by the minimum against the America in another edition of Young Classicwhich was a hard blow of reality, however, he must already be thinking about his next rival, Chivasanother of the greats of Mexican soccer.
Throughout this Closing 2024, Blue Cross has used the Sports City Stadiumwhich for many years was known as Blue StadiumHowever, to compete against the Sacred Flock there will be a change of venue and the match will be held in the Aztec stadiumat the request of the Secretary of Citizen Security of Mexico City, since he wants to prevent the issue of security and excessive crowds due to parking issues from getting out of hand when the singer performs a concert. Alejandro Fernandez the same day and on the same date in the Bullring.
“To guarantee order and tranquility for the fans, the Cruz Azul vs Chivas match on March 2 changes its venue to the Azteca Stadium. With the aim of generating the best possible conditions in a family environment, the Secretariat of Citizen Security of the Government of Mexico City has formally requested the Liga MX “the change of venue for the Cruz Azul – Chivas match on Matchday 10 of Clausura 2024”could be read in the statement.
“This is due to the coincidence between the match and Alejandro Fernández's concert that will take place in the Plaza de Toros on the same date and time, which makes the road and safety device unviable due to the number of attendees expected. as well as the entry and exit roads that both venues share. For Liga MX it will always be a priority to provide the best experience to all our fans.”concludes the writing.
The match next Saturday, March 2 corresponding to Matchday 10 will take place at 7:00 p.m., a clash of importance for both teams, remembering that despite the defeat against the Águilas, the light blue team continues as the super leader with 19 points, while Guadalajara comes from defeating the Cougars to settle in the eighth place with 15 units.
Finally, in the next few days the sale of tickets will be announced, although in the end it may be positive for both teams because the Colonia Noche Buena building has a capacity for 36 thousand spectators while the Coloso de Santa Úrsula allows access to 80 thousand people .
