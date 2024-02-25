The #LigaBBVAMX informs about the change of venue of the game between @Blue Cross and @Chivascorresponding to Closing Day 10 2024. pic.twitter.com/rweGeRvAlJ — Liga BBVA MX (@LigaBBVAMX) February 26, 2024

“To guarantee order and tranquility for the fans, the Cruz Azul vs Chivas match on March 2 changes its venue to the Azteca Stadium. With the aim of generating the best possible conditions in a family environment, the Secretariat of Citizen Security of the Government of Mexico City has formally requested the Liga MX “the change of venue for the Cruz Azul – Chivas match on Matchday 10 of Clausura 2024”could be read in the statement.

At the request of the SSC_CDMX, next Saturday's match against Chivas will be played in Aztec stadium. Ticket sales will be announced in the coming days.

The match next Saturday, March 2 corresponding to Matchday 10 will take place at 7:00 p.m., a clash of importance for both teams, remembering that despite the defeat against the Águilas, the light blue team continues as the super leader with 19 points, while Guadalajara comes from defeating the Cougars to settle in the eighth place with 15 units.