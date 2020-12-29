Nfter the end of President Donald Trump’s term in office, his successor Joe Biden believes that the United States has a lot to make amends with its international allies. There is currently a “huge vacuum” – the future government must regain the trust of a world “that has begun to find ways to work around us or to work without us,” said Biden in Wilmington, Delaware. “We will regain our credibility to lead the free world.”

Biden reiterated the need for international cooperation, particularly with regard to China. The United States, with like-minded partners and allies, could take a much stronger position vis-à-vis China to defend common interests and values, Biden said. The Chinese leadership must be held accountable for their abuse of trade and technology as well as for human rights abuses.

The 78-year-old Democrat Biden won the presidential election on November 3rd against incumbent Trump. Trump refuses to admit defeat. Biden is to be sworn in on January 20th.