The UEFA Nations League continues to gain relevance and is already preparing for the fourth edition of the competition, although this time we will see a different format in order to fill more of the calendar and ensure continuity. After the editions that Portugal, France and Spain have won, UEFA has decided to increase the number of rounds in order to win the title.
What will be new in the Nations League?
The competition will now have a quarterfinal, which will be played in March, and will serve as a bridge between the group stage and the Final Four, which are currently very far apart on the calendar. The competition arose as a solution to the stoppages of teams that had low-level matches, to create a new incentive for the national teams and thus be able to count on greater continuity, so this addition follows the line of the tournament.
For this change, the competition has decided that the first two teams in each qualifying group in League A will go on to play the quarterfinals and from there they will go to the Final Four, while for the rest of the leagues there will also be changes. .
What about the rest of the divisions?
As the tournament only makes a Final Four with League A, the dates chosen to play the quarterfinals will be used to make the promotion and relegation playoffs. The Nations League currently has a system in which the first in each group go up in division and the last in each group go down, and now they want to give importance to second and third place. If you place third, you will play a relegation playoff against the second seed from the lower division.
Does this format influence the next World Cup?
All those teams that are left out of these quarterfinals will play the qualifying phases for the 2026 World Cup. Let’s not forget that the next edition of the Nations League is scheduled for the summer of 2025, one before the next World Cup event to be will play in North America, with Canada, the United States and Mexico hosting the tournament.
