Basquevolt, a company reference in state -of -the -art solid state batteriesCEO premieres to address new stage in the technological project. So, Fernández SantosCto of the firm and with experience in the automotive industry, assumes the Basquevolt address, Relowing Francisco Carranza. This change coincides with a capital injection of almost 10 million euros From Ekarpen, Stellum and CDTI Innvierte, shareholders of the Basque company. This financing will allow Basquevolt to maintain its technological roadmap and accelerate its industrialization during 2025.

In line with its alliances strategy, Basquevolt closed 2024 with Agreements with two great automotive manufacturers (OEMS), consolidating its position in the battery industry. In addition, in 2025 it will promote a Industrialization Plan in collaboration with Basque companieswith an applications approach to Stationary storage and small mobilitythus reinforcing its link with the local ecosystem and enhancing industrial development in Euskadi.

The company has already sent its 20AH cell prototypes to validation with customers and has received the first external tests, confirming that its technology exceeds the state of art in Energy density, weight and security. This advance consolidates its competitive advantage and Underline its potential to transform the battery industry.

In this new cycle, Pablo Fernández Santos assumes the Basquevolt direction, relieving Francisco Carranza. With one solid trajectory in the automotive industry And experience in Renault, Fernández Santos has been a key piece since the company’s foundation, where he started his tour as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). .

For its part, Francisco Carranza leaves a fundamental legacy in Basquevolt after leading its launch and its consolidation as a European reference in solid state batteries. Under their leadership, key milestones have been achieved that guarantee the competitive position in the company’s energy transition.

Democratize the electric vehicle

Basquevolt aspires to become a reference in European solid state cell technology. His vision is to democratize the electric vehicle and Strengthen the competitiveness of local companies In strategic sectors such as stationary storage, contributing to the energy transition and European technological independence.

Since its foundation, Basquevolt has been a public-private collaboration model, promoted by the support of its foundational shareholders: Basque Government, CDTI Innvierte, Iberdrola, Cie Automotive, Enagas, Eit Innoenergy and Cic Energigune. This support has been key to consolidating Basquevolt as a strategic actor in the next -generation battery industry in Europe.