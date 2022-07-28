According to the Minister of Education, Victor Godoy, the departure of Danilo Dupas from the command of Inep (National Institute of Educational Studies and Research Anísio Teixeira) announced on Wednesday (27.Jul. of High School) in 2022. In place of Dupas, Carlos Moreno, current director of Educational Statistics, takes his place.

“The impact [da saída de Dupas] it’s practically null, because I think the great work we’ve done in recent years at Inep was to institutionalize the processes. We did a great job of improving governance and the Enem is an exam done by many hands, including with several external partners”, said the minister in an interview with CNN Brazil on Wednesday (27.Jul).

According to Godoy, the exam questions, which will be held on November 13 and 20, have already been prepared and are now going through the printing stage. In addition to the Enem, the minister says that no test applied in the 2nd semester will be harmed with the change in command of the institute.

The exchange was announced on Wednesday (July 27) by the minister. According to the announcement made by Godoy, Dupas resigned for “Personal reasons”. Carlos Moreno assumes command of the institute in August. According to the government, he holds a bachelor’s and master’s degree in Statistics from UnB (University of Brasília) and a doctoral candidate in Education from the Catholic University of Brasília.

Exchanges at Inep

Danilo Dupas assumed the presidency of Inep in February 2021, after the resignation of Alexandre Lopes. He was the 5th name to hold the position since January 2019, when Jair Bolsonaro (PL) assumed the Presidency of the Republic.

Maria Inês Fini was working in the government of Michel Temer (MDB), but was fired on January 14. Marcus Vinicius Rodrigues was appointed and spent less than 3 months in the position, leaving on March 26, 2019.

He was replaced on April 29 by Elmer Vicenzi, who remained in charge of Inep for 18 days. Alexandre Lopes took over Inep on May 17, 2019, and was replaced by Dupas in February 2021.

During Dupas’ administration, Inep faced resignation requests from more than 30 employees less than two weeks before Enem 2021. He was invited to speak at the Education Committee of the Chamber of Deputies about the stampede and alleged interference in the exam.