Change negotiations | Verkkokauppa.com will cut a maximum of 45 employees

August 29, 2024
in World Europe
Change negotiations | Verkkokauppa.com will cut a maximum of 45 employees
With the planned changes, the company aims for annual savings of around 2.5 million euros in personnel costs.

Domestic Verkkokauppa.com, which specializes in electronics, begins change negotiations. The company in the stock exchange announcement it is reported that the negotiations may lead to the termination of the employment of a maximum of 45 employees. Around 220 employees are involved in the negotiations. In total, the company has approximately 700 employees.

With the planned changes, the company aims for annual savings of around 2.5 million euros in personnel costs. It is estimated that the savings will be realized in full next year.

September The negotiations starting on the 4th day are based on Verkkokauppa.com’s plans to renew and enhance its organizational structure. The company says that the goal is, among other things, to ensure profitable growth and sufficient resources to promote strategic projects.

Managing director Panu Porkka says in the press release that the company’s strategy is to accelerate the transition of trade online.

