Change negotiations | Valio starts change negotiations

There are 1,170 people involved in Valio's change negotiations.

A food company Valio announces that it will start change negotiations, which will involve 1,170 employees. The negotiations concern Valio's head office operations in Finland as well as production-supporting technical services, maintenance and factory services.

Possible personnel reductions are said to target a maximum of 130 people. The planned essential changes in the employment relationship, on the other hand, concern a maximum of 135 people. There may be changes to job descriptions or the content of work tasks.

Valio employs a total of 4,300 people, of which 3,700 are in Finland.

According to Valio, the basis for the change negotiations are the production and financial reasons resulting from the reorganization of operations. The weak global economic situation is said to be reflected in Valio's business as well.

“The operating environment has been very challenging for us for a long time. There are several issues behind the change negotiations: the increase in the costs of Valio's own operations, the weakening of the demand for consumer products and the decrease in the world market prices of industrial products. All of this has challenged our profitability,” says Valio's director responsible for personnel and strategy and innovation Marianne Tammela in the bulletin.