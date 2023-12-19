Change negotiations | The duties of more than a hundred employees will change at Yle

The change negotiations concerned the Sports and Events unit and the Creative Content and Media unit.

On Monday the completed change negotiations in Yle's two units did not lead to layoffs. Instead, as a result of the negotiations, a new organizational model was created, which will come into effect at the end of January, according to Yle's press release published on Tuesday.

Mightily according to the results of the negotiations, among other things, management and planning structures will be simplified and harmonized. New tasks were created in the new structure and old ones were abolished.

In the reform, the tasks of more than a hundred people will change, director Panu Pokkinen The press release tells about the Sports and events unit.

A total of 163 tasks were covered by the negotiations. All employees who were part of the negotiations have been offered a position at Yle, the release says.