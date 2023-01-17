Tuesday, January 17, 2023
Change negotiations | Telia starts change negotiations concerning 800 employees, more than a hundred jobs are at risk

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 17, 2023
in World Europe
Telia starts change negotiations for organizational changes, where tasks both end and new ones start.

Telecom operator Telia will start change negotiations in the company, which may lead to the end of more than a hundred jobs.

Telia tells HS that around 800 people are involved in the negotiations. The negotiations concern infrastructure business, Common Products and Services – unit and part of Finland’s support functions.

According to Telia, “the negotiations include plans for several organizational changes and the termination of tasks and the opening of new ones”. There are more than a hundred completed tasks, but at the same time new tasks open up.

The negotiation proposals were given on Monday. In Finland, Telia employs a total of approximately 4,000 people.

