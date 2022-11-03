Change negotiations | Six people had to leave the Olympic Committee

The Finnish Olympic Committee is seeking a change in its operating methods, but is also prepared for financial uncertainty.

Finland The number of Olympic Committee personnel will decrease by four as a result of the change negotiations, but layoffs will be avoided.

The Olympic Committee has reorganized its operations. It aims for a change in management and operating methods and strives for more responsible operations than before.

In addition, the change negotiations have aimed to prepare for financial uncertainty.

The practical effects of the change negotiations are now clear.

“Our goal was to fulfill the need to reduce personnel primarily by offering support packages and help for re-employment to those individuals who wanted to move on to new challenges in their careers. We succeeded in this and avoided layoffs”, CEO Taina Susiluoto said in the Olympic Committee’s press release.

From the Olympic Committee six people leave, and two new ones take their place.

“Furthermore, we have six positions in the open application for which people are being recruited to replace those who left earlier,” said Susiluoto.

The main strategic choices of the Olympic Committee are movement and an active lifestyle, club activities and elite sports.

Susiluoto says that in the change negotiations, the way in which the conditions for the success of the core operations are secured was built.

“We are renewing ourselves. We want to show that the Olympic Committee is doing important and valuable work for the benefit of all Finns, and we hope that we will get a genuine opportunity to build a fresh start,” says Susiluoto.