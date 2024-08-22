Change negotiations | Posti will lay off a maximum of 37 employees – Free delivery will also stop

Change negotiations|At the beginning of next year, Posti will remove unaddressed advertising deliveries and other mass mailings, such as the distribution of free magazines, from its services.

22.8. 15:32 | Updated 22.8. 19:18

Postal says that at the end of the change negotiations, a maximum of 37 employees will be laid off. A maximum of 34 employees will be laid off from the Tampere post center and a maximum of three from the unaddressed delivery services.

The resignations are part of Posti’s change negotiations that started in May.

At that time, the company estimated that a maximum of 250 employees needed to be laid off. The post office tells in the bulletinthat the reduction need was reduced by the employees’ voluntary solutions, such as pension plans, applying for training or moving to a new job within Posti or elsewhere.

Postal says that the negotiations regarding the Tampere post center are based on investments in new sorting machines that make mail processing more efficient and the centralization of mechanical mail processing in Helsinki. Postikeskus turns into a logistics center. The purpose of the change is to improve the service for online store customers.

Posti also says that it will remove unaddressed advertising deliveries and other mass mailings, such as the distribution of free magazines, from its services from the beginning of next year.

According to the company, this is due to a significant change in the market. Posti justifies that it must constantly evaluate the functionality and viability of its services in the longer term.

In June, Posti said it would lay off a maximum of 150 employees from transport and terminal jobs. Posti has approximately 17,000 employees.