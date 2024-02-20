Change negotiations | Ponsse begins change negotiations – up to 60 jobs threatened

In Finland, the negotiations concern white-collar workers and senior white-collar workers.

Forest machine manufacturer Ponsse is reorganizing its operations and starting change negotiations for white-collar and senior white-collar workers in Finland. According to the company, the changes may lead to the reduction of a maximum of 50–60 tasks, changes in job descriptions and layoffs of a maximum of two weeks during this year.

Employees of Ponsse's factory and maintenance service operations are excluded from the negotiations.

Globally, the changes may result in a total of 120–140 job cuts.

With its new operating model, Ponsse aims for stronger long-term competitiveness, efficiency and even better customer service. The purpose is to divide the organization into five market areas. According to Ponsse, the current operating model does not sufficiently support global operations, which causes challenges for the cost structure.