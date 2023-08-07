Change negotiations | Patria starts change negotiations, around 1,200 are in the scope of the negotiations

Patria says that the essential changes would apply to approximately 310 current job descriptions.

Defense equipment manufacturer Patria starts change negotiations. Nearly 1,200 employees are involved in the negotiations.

The essential changes would apply to approximately 310 current job descriptions. According to a preliminary estimate, there would be a total of about 75 fewer new positions opening than the number of positions planned to end. In addition, dismissals could follow if the employee does not accept the new job offered.

The negotiations mainly focus on superiors and different groups of white-collar workers.