Change negotiations | Kempower plans to reduce up to 10 percent of the personnel years, most of the reductions will be in Finland

Change negotiations|Kempower intends to realize the savings in the form of temporary layoffs and personnel reductions during the fall of 2024.

In the stock market Kempower, the manufacturer of fast chargers for electric cars that collapsed this week, will start change negotiations.

The company’s goal is to achieve annual cost savings of 10 million euros compared to Kempower’s cost level in the second quarter of the year.

Kempower intends to realize the savings in the form of temporary layoffs and personnel reductions during the fall of 2024.

The company estimates that the measures will lead to a reduction of approximately 10 percent of the company’s current man-years globally. However, according to the company, most of the reductions are aimed at Finland. According to the company, temporary layoffs and other means are also evaluated in the negotiations as means of adaptation.

Kempower employs 675 people in Finland and 232 people in its subsidiaries.

The company plans to quickly implement other measures related to improving profitability, which focus on external expenses. According to Kempower, these measures are intended to make the company’s business profitable during the rest of the year.

“In the current market situation, we have to adjust the cost base to optimize the efficiency of the organization, and we have to act quickly to make the business profitable again”, CEO of Kempower Tomi Ristimäki says in the company’s press release.

of Kempower the share was included in the price rockets of the Helsinki Stock Exchange last fall, and high expectations were set for the company. Its share price rose strongly from the end of 2022 until October 2023. At its highest, the company’s share price was almost 53 euros.

Since then, the ride has been mostly cold. The company’s share price fell to around 30 euros last October, and after the announcement of results in February of this year, it fell again.

Last Thursday, the company issued a profit warning, in which it lowered its estimate of the current year’s turnover by almost 40 percent and said that it expects that the year’s operating profit margin will be negative.

Back in April, in connection with the announcement of the first quarter results, the company expected a positive margin of 5–10 percent in its previous guidance.

Last according to the week’s earnings warning, the demand in the DC fast charging market has been lower than the company has previously estimated. According to the company, the introduction of chargers has also been slower than previously expected due to the limited availability of network connections.

“Several customers also expect full availability of the next-generation charging platform during the second half of 2024,” the company wrote in its earnings warning.

Kempower estimates the value of the Kempower chargers in its customers’ stock to be around 100 million euros, and that stocks will slowly decrease in the second half of the year.

In connection with the earnings warning, Kempower reported preliminary financial figures for the second quarter of the year. According to them, the company’s order backlog fell to 101 million euros from 138.5 million euros in the comparison period of the previous year, and order collection to 54.1 million euros from 86.3 million euros in the comparison period.

According to preliminary data, the company’s net sales fell in the second quarter by 21 percent to 57.1 million euros, and the operating result was 8.5 million euros below freezing, while in the comparison period the result was 13.9 million euros profitable.

of Kempower the share price fell significantly after the earnings warning. Compared to the closing price on Wednesday, July 10, the company’s share has fallen by more than 41 percent in just over a week.

The share cost 13.80 euros on Thursday at half past three in the afternoon. The company’s share price, at least during the first half hour, did not react significantly to the news of the change negotiations.