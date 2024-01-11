Change negotiations | HOK-Elanto starts change negotiations in Aleppo

There are 119 store managers of the Alepa chain involved in the change negotiations that will begin on January 17.

HOK-Elanto says that he will start change negotiations in the Alepa chain. The change negotiations concern the store managers of the stores.

Negotiations can lead to changes in work tasks, consolidation, changes in the essential terms of the employment relationship and dismissals, HOK-Elanto says in its press release.

The company's preliminary estimate of the need to reduce personnel is 65 people. According to HOK-Elanto, it strives to offer the dismissed persons other jobs from the Alepa chain or elsewhere in HOK-Elanto, so that the employment relationship does not end.

The need to reduce personnel may increase if new tasks are not accepted, the release states.

In the Alepa chain a total of 119 people work as store managers.

The change negotiations are based on the need to reorganize operations, says HOK-Elanto. The negotiations seek a more “efficient” and “unified” management model for the Alepa chain, which utilizes more cooperation between stores.

The change negotiations have no effect on the number of Alepa stores.