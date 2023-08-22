Change negotiations | Distillery company Kyrö Distillery starts change negotiations – need to save 2 million euros

CEO Jouni Ritola confirms to HS that the goal of the negotiations starting next Monday is to reduce the company’s expenses by two million euros per year.

A native of Isokyr whiskey distillery Kyrö Distillery begins change negotiations.

According to Ritola, the need to reduce staff is a maximum of nine people. In addition to this, there may be layoffs ahead.

According to Ritola, Rye Rye Oy, responsible for whiskey distillation, has a total of 28 employees in Isossakyrö and Helsinki. In addition, according to Ritola, Kyröön Kievari Oy, which runs the visitor center in Isossakyrö, has about 15 employees with various employment contracts.

The change negotiations are supposed to be completed in a couple of weeks.

