Tuesday, January 23, 2024
Change negotiations | AKT starts the change negotiations

January 22, 2024
in World Europe
The change negotiations are the result of the membership fee decision of the AKT council. This resulted in a savings need of 600,000 euros for this year.

Car- and the Transport Workers' Union AKT will start change negotiations, which may lead to the dismissal of up to nine people on economic or production grounds.

The change negotiations are the result of the membership fee decision of the AKT council. This resulted in a savings need of 600,000 euros for this year. In the change negotiations, alternatives are sought to minimize the effects of austerity measures.

